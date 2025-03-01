WWE’s 2025 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event will take place tonight at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. One of the key matches features CM Punk, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, John Cena, Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins in a men’s Elimination Chamber match. The winner will go on to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

According to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the Sportskeeda Backstage Pass, Drew McIntyre is currently the favorite to win, setting up a potential match between McIntyre and Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

WWE’s announcement that The Rock would be at Elimination Chamber in Toronto led to an immediate surge in ticket sales, with an additional 2,300 tickets sold. By earlier this week, nearly 30,000 tickets had been sold, making it the 5th largest pro wrestling event audience in Canada. However, it will set a new record as the largest gate for a pro wrestling event in Canadian history, thanks to higher ticket prices today.

Trish Stratus is set to return to the WWE ring in Toronto tonight for the first time in over five years. She will team up with Tiffany Stratton to face off against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae, aiming to bounce back from a recent loss to Charlotte Flair in her hometown. However, what makes her return even more noteworthy is the continuation of a unique WWE streak she’s maintained for over 23 years.

Stratus currently holds a perfect 7-0 record in tag team matches on Canadian soil, a streak that began in 2001 and includes victories with various partners like Lita, Bubba Ray Dudley, and John Cena. Her most recent match in this streak was in 2009, where she and MVP defeated Beth Phoenix and Chris Jericho via disqualification.

And finally, you can check out the updated 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match:

John Cena: (-375) vs. CM Punk: (+300) vs. Seth Rollins: (+5000) vs. Drew McIntyre: (+210) vs. Damian Priest: (+10000) vs. Logan Paul: (+6600)

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match:

Bianca Belair: (-450) vs. Naomi: (+800) vs. Alexa Bliss: (+700) vs. Liv Morgan: (+400) vs. Roxanne Perez: (+1600) vs. Bayley: (+2500)

Unsanctioned Match:

Sami Zayn: (+155) vs. Kevin Owens: (-220)

Tag Team Match:

Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus: (-2500) vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae: (+800)

