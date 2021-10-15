As noted, WWE has announced Sonya Deville vs. Naomi for tonight’s Supersized edition of SmackDown on FS1. This will be Deville’s first match since losing the Loser Leaves WWE match to Mandy Rose at SummerSlam 2020.

There has been a lot of speculation on if Deville will actually wrestle, and now Fightful Select reports that plans call for a swerve for Deville’s return.

It was noted that as of earlier this afternoon, Deville vs. Naomi was scheduled to be turned into a Handicap Match with Deville and Shayna Baszler taking on Naomi.

Baszler was recently drafted to the blue brand but WWE Draft changes won’t officially go into effect until the October 22 edition of SmackDown.

There is no word on if Deville will actually wrestle in tonight’s match or not as teased, but there were plans for the singles bout to be turned into a 2-on-1 match.

Stay tuned for more

