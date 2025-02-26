– WWE has been talking about a multi-man match for Bron Breakker’s Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. The opponents are not yet locked in, however recent storylines indicate some clear possibilities.

– Trish Stratus has been announced for this week’s episode of SmackDown on Friday night, February 28. As noted, the Canadian legend and WWE Hall of Famer is scheduled to team with Tiffany Stratton at Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event.

– Despite it seeming unrealistic at this point, JBL feels there is still a chance that The Rock wrestles at WrestleMania 41 this coming April. He spoke about the subject on the latest installment of the “Something to Wrestle” podcast.

“I think there’s a chance, yeah, because I think The Rock loves wrestling,” he said. “I think, deep down, The Rock really enjoys wrestling, and he’s always loved the business, grew up in the business, it’s always been a part of his blood. He’s really good at it, by the way. I’d love to see him wrestle. I don’t know if he will or not. You never know what’s a swerve and what isn’t. When he said Cody and he don’t have to culminate in a match, I thought it was a great thing that he said. Now, whether that is true or not is different, whether he’s working or whatever else. Good grief, I hope he’s working us because I enjoy being worked, I enjoy swerves coming, and I enjoy having the fun of being surprised. I’d love to see Rock in a match. I’d love to see Rock versus Roman [Reigns]. I think that’s one of the most interesting things that’s out there.”

– In another long-shot, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry spoke about the possibility of facing John Cena at this year’s TNA Slammiversary 2025 pay-per-view during an interview with the Respect the Craft podcast.

“I mean, look, people know what my dream matches are, and I think that the wonderful thing about wrestling is the fans can use social media to express what they want to see,” Hendry said. “So I feel like I’ve put it out there. People know what I would like, and it’s up to the fans really, if they want to talk about it. I’ve put that out there.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)