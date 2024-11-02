WWE will continue with big-time action in Saudi Arabia after Crown Jewel wraps up.

As noted, the company will tape an episode of WWE Raw from Riyadh this weekend for the Monday, November 4, 2024 show.

During the WWE Crown Jewel “Countdown” pre-show, a commercial aired announcing that fans will find out who is the new number one contender to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship held by GUNTHER.

In an update, the 11/4 Raw, which is being taped in Saudi Arabia this weekend, will feature a Fatal Four-Way No. 1 Contender bout to decide GUNTHER’s next challenger.

Expected to be in the match are Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and either Sheamus or a returning Braun Strowman.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes)