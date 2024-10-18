Expect a showdown between Tribal Chiefs this evening.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network, a report has surfaced with spoiler details on the company’s plans for Roman Reigns’ role on the show.

As noted, WWE has been advertising an appearance by “The Original Tribal Chief,” as well as Randy Orton, for tonight’s show at 8/7c at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

According to one source, WWE has a segment booked for the October 18 episode of the blue brand program that will feature Reigns and the current Tribal Chief of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, in a face-off.

