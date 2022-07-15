Claudio Castagnoli is set to challenge for the ROH World Title.

Tonight’s Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of AEW Rampage will see Jonathan Gresham retain the ROH World Title over Lee Moriarty. After the match, there will be a segment where Gresham cuts a promo on how he is the best wrestler in the world. Castagnoli then interrupts, and they have a face-off to build to the Death Before Dishonor XIX main event.

Tonight’s Fyter Fest Rampage will also feature Malakai Black and Brody King vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds, Athena and Kris Statlander vs. Robyn and Charlotte Renegade, plus The Gunn Club explaining why they turned on The Acclaimed. You can click here for spoilers from the taping. Be sure to join us tonight for live coverage at 10pm ET.

The ROH Death Before Dishonor XIX pay-per-view will air live on Saturday, July 23 from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. Below is the updated card:

ROH World Title Match

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

ROH Women’s World Title Match

Serena Deeb vs. Mercedes Martinez (c)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

The Briscoes vs. FTR (c)

Pure Rules Match for the ROH Pure Title

Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler Yuta (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Jay Lethal vs. Samoa Joe (c)

