The seeds for an expected title match will likely be planted on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tonight on WWE Raw, Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi are making their way to the red brand to confront Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. WWE has teased the segment, noting that after footage surfaced of Morgan and Rodriguez being in the vicinity when Jade Cargill was attacked on SmackDown, Belair and Naomi are heading to Raw to address the situation.

According to a source, this confrontation is expected to set the stage for a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match, which will likely take place on next week’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Jade Cargill reported back to the WWE Performance Center today, with creative plans for her return said to be nearing finalization. Cargill is expected back in storylines in the near future.

