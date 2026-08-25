Blake Monroe’s televised WWE main roster in-ring debut could take place at Sunday Night’s Main Event.

While nothing has been made official, WWE has reportedly discussed adding Monroe vs. Giulia to the September 6 card from Atlanta.

The two were originally scheduled to face off on last Friday’s episode of SmackDown. Instead, the match turned into an angle before the opening bell, with Monroe attacking Giulia and preventing the bout from ever getting underway.

WWE began airing vignettes for Monroe following WrestleMania 42 in April. Since then, the former NXT Women’s North American Champion has attacked members of the SmackDown roster and competed in a dark match, but she has yet to wrestle a televised match since receiving her main roster call-up.

During an interview on last week’s SmackDown, Monroe expressed outrage over being scheduled to make her debut against Giulia. Monroe felt she should instead be challenging Chelsea Green for the interim WWE Women’s Championship, although Green is currently sidelined with an injury.

Before joining WWE, Monroe competed as Mariah May in AEW, where she captured the AEW Women’s World Championship.

If Monroe vs. Giulia is added, it would join a growing lineup for Sunday Night’s Main Event. The September 6 show will take place from State Farm Arena in Atlanta and stream live on Peacock in the United States.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/6 for live WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event Results coverage.

(H/T: False Finish HQ)