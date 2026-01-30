Powerhouse Hobbs’ WWE arrival appears to be moving quickly.

And it may already be tied to this weekend’s Royal Rumble destination.

After weeks of behind-the-scenes chatter, we’ve confirmed that Hobbs has officially signed with WWE following the conclusion of his run with All Elite Wrestling. Since then, speculation has ramped up regarding how, and when, he might first appear on WWE programming.

Naturally, the Royal Rumble has become the focal point of that discussion. While there is no confirmation that Hobbs will be involved in the Men’s Rumble match itself, WWE sources indicate that he was scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia this week. Notably, Hobbs did not make the trip with the main roster group that departed following Monday’s WWE Raw, and as of now, there has been no indication that he has surfaced publicly at the location.

People are very curious about where he shows up, even if it’s not in the Rumble.

There has also been significant discussion surrounding the contract offer Hobbs received prior to leaving AEW. Sources have confirmed that the deal was substantial and that he was viewed as a priority for renewal. Despite that, Hobbs opted to move forward with WWE, a decision that has generated excitement among several WWE talents who are familiar with his work.

As for his presentation, Hobbs is expected to debut under a new ring name. The name currently believed to be planned is Royce Keyes, though that could change prior to his first on-screen appearance.

As noted, while appearing on ESPN Get Up on Wednesday morning, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque made it clear that there will be “a lot of surprises in store” at WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh this weekend.

