A long-absent talent is set to make their return at tonight’s NXT tapings in Orlando.

Javi Bernal, who suffered a foot injury during an episode of NXT Level Up in June 2024, has been sidelined since undergoing surgery.

Bernal is scheduled to return to action during tonight’s NXT tapings at the WWE Performance Center. He is currently slated to compete in a dark match.

Scheduled for the televised portion of tonight’s show is Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe for the NXT title, Tony D’Angelo vs. Ridge Holland for the NXT North American title, as well as Lexis King vs. Charlie Dempsey for the NXT Heritage Cup.

