Tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appear for fallout to the Sami Zayn angle at The Rumble, and to address his WrestleMania 39 match against Cody Rhodes.

In a spoiler note for the show, Fightful Select reports that Zayn is scheduled to appear on the show wearing a hoodie as a way to hide his identity.

It sounds like this could be for some sort of sneak attack on Reigns and The Bloodline. This was the creative plan as of Thursday night, but plans do change.

WWE is expected to announce Zayn vs. Reigns for Elimination Chamber on February 18.

