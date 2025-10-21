After months away from the spotlight, Santos Escobar’s WWE status has finally come into focus — and his return appears imminent.

Escobar, who had been part of the SmackDown roster prior to quietly disappearing from television earlier this year, officially saw his WWE contract expire on October 7. However, according to multiple sources, the “Emperor of Lucha Libre” didn’t stay a free agent for long, as he has since re-signed with WWE.

Now, new details have surfaced about his first appearance since rejoining the company. Pwinsider is reporting that Escobar is scheduled to be in attendance for the October 27 edition of WWE Monday Night RAW in Anaheim, California. While it’s not yet confirmed whether Escobar will appear on camera or simply be backstage, his presence at the taping has been locked in.

Escobar last stepped into a WWE ring back in June, performing at the AAA x WWE: Worlds Collide event in Los Angeles, CA. At that show, he appeared alongside Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza as part of Legado Del Fantasma, continuing the trio’s high-flying legacy across promotions.

The nature of Escobar’s upcoming appearance remains to be seen, but his reemergence on the RAW brand suggests WWE may have fresh plans for the talented luchador — possibly marking a new chapter for one of the most charismatic performers to come out of NXT’s black-and-gold era.