Some updates have surfaced regarding plans for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Heading into the Friday, January 10 episode of WWE SmackDown, which airs live at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, a report has surfaced regarding a big championship rematch expected on tonight’s show.

Wrestle Votes is reporting that WWE has Chelsea Green vs. Michin for the WWE Women’s United States Championship planned for the show this evening in Portland.

According to the report, WWE was discussing having the rematch from the first return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event take place on the second return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event scheduled for January 25 in San Antonio, Texas.

Ultimately, the decision has been made to pull the trigger on having the rematch between Green and Michin with the title on-the-line at tonight’s show.

Also scheduled for the January 10 episode of WWE SmackDown in Portland, OR. is LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a rematch for the men’s WWE United States Championship.

