A fresh wave of NXT call-ups may soon be heading to the WWE main rosters on Raw and/or SmackDown.

For years, WWE NXT has continued to evolve into the company’s top developmental pipeline, consistently feeding the main roster with future stars. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, and Gunther are just a few examples of talents who broke out after making the jump.

And now it sounds like another big group is on deck.

“Next month or so” could bring major movement

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, several significant NXT call-ups are expected within the “next month or so.”

Alvarez noted that most of the talents being discussed are more than ready for the opportunity—and in some cases, overdue for their main roster promotion.

Big changes may be coming fast.

Who’s being talked about?

While nothing is official, a handful of names have started to surface as potential call-up favorites.

Recent buzz points toward former NXT Champions Oba Femi and Trick Williams, who have both been heavily scouted internally. Also mentioned in speculative discussions are Jordynne Grace, Ricky Saints, and Tony D’Angelo.

Again, none of these names have been confirmed, but they’re viewed as strong candidates in ongoing conversations.

A busy year for NXT talent movement

2024 has already seen several NXT names dipping their toes into the main roster landscape.

Sol Ruca, Zaria, Je’Von Evans, and Lash Legend have made sporadic appearances across WWE programming and impressed crowds with every outing. Meanwhile, Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia have transitioned into full-time main roster roles—both capturing championship gold shortly after their arrival.

With so much upward momentum for the brand, it appears NXT’s next wave of potential breakout stars might be just weeks away from getting their chance on WWE’s biggest stages.

OTHER RECENT NEWS: Spoiler On Currently Planned Winner For 2026 WWE Royal Rumble Men’s Match