– Pat McAfee will not be at the desk for the call of tonight’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Instead, Wade Barrett will be filling in on his behalf, calling the show alongside Michael Cole. The normal WWE SmackDown team will be handling the call for tonight’s program.

– WWE has released their special Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tribute video package ahead of the expected airing on tonight’s WWE Raw on Netflix broadcast.

– Finally, WWE has decided to look back at the best of Dominik Mysterio in backstage segments on the latest installment of their digital feature, WWE Playlist.