A spoiler has surfaced ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Raw in “The Lone Star State.”

Heading into the Monday, April 6 installment of the weekly two-hour WWE on Netflix red brand program, a report has surfaced regarding a special appearance planned for this evening.

According to one source, WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill is scheduled to appear on the show tonight.

Advertised for the show, which takes place tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, is Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. Michin & B-Fab.

Michin and B-Fab have aligned with Cargill on the road to WrestleMania 42, where Cargill is scheduled to defend her WWE Women’s Championship against Ripley at WrestleMania 42.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)