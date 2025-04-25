WWE legends John Cena and Randy Orton are expected to clash for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

And when they do, it will be for ‘ONE LAST TIME.’

WWE is expected to announced that the long-running rivalry between Cena and Orton will come to a head one final time at WWE Backlash: St. Louis on May 10, 2025.

The highly anticipated showdown will reportedly be billed as “One Last Time,” signaling the end of an iconic feud that has spanned over two decades in WWE.

The seeds for the match were planted on the Raw After WrestleMania 41, when Randy Orton made a statement by delivering a surprise RKO to Cena in a dramatic moment, which has garnered six million views on YouTube alone in just over four days.

The shocking attack reignited tensions between the two legends and set the stage for what promises to be an emotional and hard-hitting encounter in Orton’s hometown in what will be their first singles match since February 11, 2017, when they headlined a house show together in New Mexico.

(H/T: Wrestle Votes’ Backstage Pass)