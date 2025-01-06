WWE will kick off the historic debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix in style tonight.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated WWE Raw on Netflix premiere from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, a spoiler has surfaced regarding a special elaborate cold open video package planned to start off the show.

Wrestle Votes is reporting that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque will narrate the extensive cold open video package, which will reportedly center around “The Story of Wrestling.”

According to the report, the in-depth cold open package voiced by “The Game” will include iconic WWE Superstars and moments painted on a ring canvas, along with an “artistic and striking visual.”

