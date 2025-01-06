The updates for tonight’s historic WWE Raw on Netflix show continue to surface.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, another spoiler regarding the show has found its’ way online.

Wrestle Votes is reporting that tonight’s inaugural WWE Raw on Netflix episode is scheduled to run for longer than usual.

With many questions surrounding the length of WWE Raw, with SmackDown being extended to three hours per week as of this past Friday night’s show, the aforementioned source is reporting that WWE Raw on Netflix tonight will have a run-time of approximately 3.5 hours.

“While minor adjustments are possible, expect the show to fall within that range,” the report adds.

