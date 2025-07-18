WWE has a plan mapped out for a special match at their “Biggest Party of the Summer” in early August.

According to one source, WWE’s current plan for WWE SummerSlam 2025 is a “Blood vs. Blood” Steel Cage match between “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa.

The rivalry has been ongoing for a while now, with Fatu splitting away from Solo’s group on the blue brand of WWE SmackDown, and the two having recent featured matches over the WWE United States Championship.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled to take place as a two-night premium live event on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

