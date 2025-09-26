WWE is coming to “The Sunshine State” this evening with a little bit of something for everyone.

As noted, the show will feature Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship, with WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer in attendance to see who she will face at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth as one of two title bouts.

The other title tilt on the show is advertised to feature Sami Zayn defending his title in the latest WWE United States Championship Open Challenge.

Against whom, you ask?

Je’Von Evans!

According to one source, the WWE NXT Superstar will make a surprise appearance to be the mystery opponent in Sami Zayn’s latest weekly U.S. title open challenge on tonight’s show at the Kia Center in Orlando, FL., just 24 hours before he squares off against Josh Briggs at the WWE NXT No Mercy premium live event on Saturday night at FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Also scheduled for tonight’s SmackDown is an appearance by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, as well as Giulia & Kiana James vs. Michin & B-Fab.

