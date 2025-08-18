Expect some familiar faces from AAA on the WWE Raw broadcast this evening.

Following the AAA TripleMania XXXIII special event this past Saturday night in Mexico City, Mexico, multiple stars from the promotion are in town in Philadelphia, PA. this week.

Mr. Iguana and AAA Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo are among the stars from the WWE-owned promotion who have been seen in “The City of Brotherly Love” ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw show, and tomorrow night’s WWE NXT show.

According to one source, El Hijo Del Vikingo will be continuing his ongoing rivalry with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, which is expected to last until the next WWE x AAA Worlds Collide special event, which was announced over the weekend.

For his part, Mr. Iguana will be appearing across WWE programming because the company has taking a liking to him, and because of big merchandise sales and social media engagement.

There will reportedly be “semi-regular” integration of AAA talent across WWE’s various weekly programming going forward.

(H/T: Fightful Select)