All Elite Wrestling returns live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona for their annual AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view tonight.

While not officially advertised for the Anarchy in the Arena match, Gabe Kidd is expected to be involved in some capacity. Kidd recently participated in AEW-promoted media for the show. Although much of his interview was delivered in character, it’s worth noting he is not currently signed to an AEW contract.

As for other talent inquiries, Wardlow is not scheduled to appear on this weekend’s show.

Regarding the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, the winner is being kept tightly under wraps. We’re told even talent hadn’t been informed of the outcome heading into the week.

Plans for the All In AEW Women’s World Championship match have reportedly been in place for several months.

Mariah May remains under AEW contract, despite speculation to the contrary.

Fans hoping to see Cedric Alexander possibly align with The Hurt Syndicate at the event will be disappointed—Alexander is currently in Europe for the weekend.

On the injury front, Eddie Kingston is still recovering. Although he was injured over a year ago, he wasn’t able to undergo surgery until summer 2024. According to Kingston in a recent conversation with PWInsider, his leg had to fully heal before knee surgery could be performed, and he still has a way to go before returning.

Finally, while MJF is not booked for a match at Double or Nothing, he is in Phoenix this weekend. He was in town for a signing appearance yesterday.

