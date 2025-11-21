WWE is stacking the deck for tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown in “The Mile-High City.”

Heading into the November 21 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado this evening, we have learned of plans for a surprise during one of the matches on the show.

In a yet-to-be-announced match for the 11/21 WWE on USA Network primetime Friday night program, “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov will be defending his WWE United States Championship against a surprise opponent in his latest weekly ‘Open Challenge’ series.

The opponent?

Coming in from The Judgment Day faction over on the red brand of WWE Raw will be none other than JD McDonagh.

McDonagh vs. Dragunov for the WWE United States Championship joins a stacked lineup for tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Denver, which includes the latest pair of matches in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament, with Penta vs. Finn Balor and Bronson Reed vs. Carmelo Hayes advertised.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is #DIY duo Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa squaring off against the FrAxiom team of Nathan Frazer and Axiom, Chelsea Green’s WWE Women’s United States Championship Celebration, as well as updates on the Men’s and Women’s WarGames matches at WWE Survivor Series on November 29 in San Diego, CA.

