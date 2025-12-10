A familiar voice from WWE’s past is heading back into the mix this weekend.

Jesse “The Body” Ventura is slated to be in Washington, D.C. for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, marking his return after missing the previous installment.

The timing is notable, as WWE is gearing up for the big John Cena send-off show, an event expected to draw heavy attention both inside the company and throughout the fanbase.

Ventura’s presence adds another layer of nostalgia and intrigue to a weekend that’s already shaping up to be a significant moment on WWE’s calendar, particularly due to recent reports stating he had ended his working relationship with WWE.

Advertised for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. is John Cena vs. Gunther, Bayley vs. Sol Ruca, Cody Rhodes vs. Oba Femi, as well as AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater.

