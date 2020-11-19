Big E is scheduled to be the final member announced for the men’s Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series, according to Fightful Select.

Big E is set to be the last member of the team to qualify, but the decision to add him to the team was made several weeks back. There was a plan for his qualifying match to air on the November 13 SmackDown episode but it was pulled from that show due to time constraints.

It’s likely that Big E will be officially added to the team on tomorrow’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown. The team currently features Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens and King Baron Corbin. Team RAW has Riddle, AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Braun Strowman and Sheamus.

It was also noted that much of the decision making for this year’s Survivor Series teams was done several weeks ahead of time.

Stay tuned for more on the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view

