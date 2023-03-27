Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville are reportedly set to team up at WrestleMania 39.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Green and Deville will be announced as the fourth and final team for the Women’s WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4 Way. They will join Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Shotzi, plus Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

The original plan was for Green and Carmella to team together but Carmella has missed recent WWE events for an unknown reason. Piper Niven was then rumored to replace Carmella in the match, as she did on RAW, but word now is that Deville will come from SmackDown to join RAW’s Green.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for this coming Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the current card:

Host: The Miz

America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G

America The Beautiful singer for Night 2: Jimmie Allen

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

Match will kick off Night 1.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Hell In a Cell

Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be The Demon vs. Brood Edge.

Men’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits

Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. TBD

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins (Night 1)

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita

