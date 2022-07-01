The final participant for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match will be decided on tonight’s MITB go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

The current plan is for SmackDown to feature a Fatal 4 Way to determine the 7th competitor in the Men’s MITB Ladder Match, according to Fightful Select. The plan as of this evening is for the match to feature Ezekiel, The Miz, Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin.

Monday’s RAW was to feature a match between Ezekiel and Kevin Owens, with Owens qualifying if he won. That match was nixed after Owens missed RAW to due what is reported to be an undisclosed injury, which isn’t that serious.

The current line-up for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match is Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Riddle, and Omos.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET via this link.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.