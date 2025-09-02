— HOOK has a new entrance theme, which is titled “So Tell The Girls I’m Back In Town” by Jay Jay Johanson. Fightful Select is reporting that the choice came directly from HOOK himself.

— On this past Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, Hologram’s victory over Jay Lethal was followed by a storyline “hack” of his code, which introduced the debut of his clone, El Clon. According to a report from Luchablog, the man under the mask is none other than Arez.

Arez is best known for his work in AAA but has also competed in the U.S. for GCW and MLW. He and Hologram — formerly known as Aramis — have a long history of rivalries and programs together in Mexico.

Luchablog is also reporting that WWE recently expressed interest in signing Arez, encouraging him to commit to a new AAA deal. Arez disclosed WWE’s approach to AEW, who responded by extending him an offer that he accepted. WWE acquired AAA earlier this year in April, while AEW continues its working relationship with CMLL.

Currently, Arez is dealing with a foot injury sustained while wrestling for RIOT Lucha Libre over the weekend. However, the injury is not considered serious and is not expected to affect the Hologram–El Clon storyline.

— Sammy Guevara revealed that he originally wanted Sting as his partner for ROH Death Before Dishonor.

At the event, Guevara found himself without a partner to defend the ROH World Tag Team Titles, with RUSH ultimately stepping in to team with him as they successfully retained the gold.

In his latest vlog, Guevara showed himself trying to recruit Sting for the match. While Sting admitted the pairing would “probably win,” he reiterated that he is officially retired.

You can check out some highlights from the exchange below:

Sammy: “Okay, I really need a partner for Ring of Honor. I can’t think of a better partner than The Stinger. Sting, can you be my partner so we can go win some tag team gold?”

Sting: “I’m retired.”

Sammy: “But what if you came out of retirement?”

Sting: “Well, we’d probably win, but that’s a whole other topic.”

Sammy: “That’s true.”