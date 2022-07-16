The Impact Emergence main event will be headlined by Josh Alexander defending the Impact World Title against Alex Shelley.

Friday’s Impact Derby City Rumble TV tapings saw Shelley defeat his tag team partner Chris Sabin. The match will air next Thursday on AXS. Shelley is now the #1 contender to Alexander for Emergence.

Impact Wrestling’s 2022 Emergence event will air live on Friday, August 12 from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL. The event will air live on Impact Plus, FITE TV, and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more from last night’s Impact TV tapings.

