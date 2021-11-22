At Sunday’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings, it was announced the main event of their next pay-per-view event, Hard To Kill, will see Moose defend the World Title against Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey in a triple threat match.

The promotion has already announced that Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James will be defending her title against Deonna Purrazzo as well as there being the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match to crown the top contender for the Knockouts Championship at this show. No competitors have been announced for the Ultimate X bout.

Hard To Kill takes place on Saturday, January 8th from Dallas Texas at the Factory. You can check out the full spoilers from Sunday’s tapings here.