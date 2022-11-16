WWE is reportedly planning to have Kevin Owens work War Games at Survivor Series later this month.

A new report from PWInsider confirms speculation on the Men’s War Games match, noting that current plans for the 5 vs. 5 bout are to have The Bloodline’s Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre and Owens.

Last week’s SmackDown featured an angle with The Bloodline fighting with McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes to set up the War Games match. Owens’ involvement has been up in the air since he suffered a MCL sprain at a WWE live event this past weekend. There was no confirmation on the severity of the injury, but it was noted that Owens could end up missing the rest of 2022.

Despite the injury, today’s report indicates that WWE is expecting Owens to be medically cleared for Survivor Series, unless they go in another direction this Friday on SmackDown.

The WWE “Survivor Series: War Games” Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, November 26 from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. Below is the updated announced card, along with a look at what the Men’s War Games main event may end up being:

5-on-5 Men’s War Games Match

Team Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn) vs. Team Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens)

Not confirmed.

5-on-5 Women’s War Games Match

Team Belair (RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, 1 Superstar TBA) vs. Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Nikki Cross, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

