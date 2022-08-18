The next challenger to the ROH World Title will be veteran star Dustin Rhodes.

Rhodes will challenge ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli on the August 26 edition of AEW Rampage, which will be taped next Wednesday from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH.

Rhodes vs. Castagnoli will be set up on this Friday’s taped AEW Rampage. You can find spoilers from Wednesday’s Rampage tapings in Charleston, WV at this link. The episode opens up with Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta coming to the ring for a babyface promo. Castagnoli then issued an Open Challenge for the following week, and that challenge was accepted by Rhodes.

The match with Rhodes will be the second title defense for Castagnoli. He won the title from Jonathan Gresham at ROH Death Before Dishonor on July 23, and then retained over Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Battle of The Belts III on August 6.

Rhodes competed in the Royal Rampage Battle Royal on July 1, but his last singles match was the loss to current AEW World Champion CM Punk on the April 20 Dynamite episode. Before the match with Punk, Rhodes had only wrestled two other matches in 2022 – a Grudge Match win over Lance Archer on the March 25 Rampage, and the match with Sammy Guevara for the Interim AEW TNT Title at Battle of The Belts I on January 8, which Guevara won.

There’s no word yet on if Castagnoli will defend at AEW All Out on September 4, but we will keep you updated.

