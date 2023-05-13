Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is returning for one of Hollywood’s biggest blockbuster franchises.

According to PW Insider, The Great One appears in the post-credits scene of the upcoming Fast and the Furious installment Fast X. The movie had its premiere yesterday in Italy. The former world champion’s return to the series comes after a highly-publicized feud with Fast and the Furious icon, Vin Diesel.

The post-credits cameo will reportedly set up The Rock’s return for future Fast and the Furious installments. This includes another film in the spin-off series Hobbs & Shaw that he co-stars in alongside Jason Statham.

Fast X comes out May 19th.