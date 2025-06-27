Today kicked off an eventful two-day stretch in “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” for WWE.

After holding their WWE Night Of Champions Kickoff media day this afternoon, the company taped matches for WWE Main Event and WWE SmackDown in Riyadh on Friday afternoon.

During the WWE SmackDown taping, three title tilts took place, with Tiffany Stratton defending her WWE Women’s Championship, The Street Profits defending their WWE Tag-Team Championships and Zelina Vega defending her WWE Women’s United States Championship.

In the latter case, a title change took place.

Giulia defeated Zelina Vega to capture her first main roster title in WWE, as the former NXT Women’s Champion is now the new WWE Women’s United States Champion.

Check out a spoiler photo of Giulia celebrating her title victory at the WWE SmackDown taping today in Saudi Arabia below.

For those interested, you can read complete WWE SmackDown Spoilers LIVE From Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (6/27/2025) here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.