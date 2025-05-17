There are many wondering who are slated for the actual Anarchy in the Arena match for the show after the big melee that ended AEW Dynamite: Beach Break this week.

According to one source, “Speedball” Mike Bailey is expected to challenge Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship at AEW Double Or Nothing 2025, leaving them out of both respective teams featured at the brawl at the end of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday that began the build to the Anarchy in the Arena match.

The same source insists Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs will be one team, and they will take on the opposing team consisting of The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd and Marina Shafir.

Katuyori Shibata and Claudio Castagnoli could be added to their respective sides as well.

AEW Double Or Nothing 2025 is scheduled to take place on May 25, 2025 from Glendale, AZ.

(H/T: Fightful Select)