After weeks of speculation and a tease on AEW programming, it’s now official — Thekla is All Elite.

Thekla has signed a contract with AEW following a lengthy period of planning her move to the United States. Discussions had reportedly been ongoing for some time before both sides finalized the agreement.

Interestingly, WWE had previously shown interest in Thekla during their international talent scouting efforts last year.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding Thekla’s AEW arrival continues to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)