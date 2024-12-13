WWE is kicking off the Netflix era of Monday Night Raw in a big way in 2025.

As noted, WWE plans to stack the deck for the Raw on Netflix debut episode on January 6, with several special appearances by WWE legends and big returns planed for the show.

In an update, there have been rumors circulating that CM Punk vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins is set for the Raw on Netflix premiere episode at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, and as of this morning, that is indeed the plan.

While obviously the ‘card is subject to change’ for any WWE or pro wrestling show, the Punk-Rollins match is “definitely part of the strategy to kick things off with a bang” for the Netflix debut of WWE Raw on January 6, 2025.

Make sure to join us here on 1/6 for live WWE Raw on Netflix results coverage from Inglewood, CA.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)