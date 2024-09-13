The updates continue to roll in for the debut edition of WWE SmackDown on USA Network.

As noted, Triple H has teased something big for the show and Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage match for the Undisputed WWE Championship has been confirmed as the opening bout.

Additionally, a big name is reportedly set to return on the show.

In another update, according to one source, WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER is scheduled to work the 9/13 event. Whether that is for a dark match or an appearance on the broadcast remains to be seen.

