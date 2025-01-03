Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is backstage at today’s SmackDown taping in Phoenix, Arizona, PWInsider.com has confirmed.

Sources indicate that McIntyre is expected to appear on tonight’s episode.

In recent weeks, there has been buzz among WWE talent about McIntyre transitioning from Raw to SmackDown. This move aligns with WWE’s roster reshuffling as the company adapts to new TV deals. With SmackDown expanding to a three-hour format, adding a top-tier talent like McIntyre to the Blue Brand makes strategic sense. While there’s no official confirmation yet, the potential shift has been a frequent topic of discussion at both Raw and SmackDown tapings.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul has already been announced as moving from SmackDown to Raw.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)