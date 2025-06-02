WWE is reportedly looking to spice up next weekend’s AAA x NXT: World Collide event in Inglewood, California, and plans are in motion to include talent from the main roster.

According to sources close to the creative process, there have been internal discussions about featuring Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at the June 7 event. While early talk suggests the appearance would be in a non-wrestling segment rather than a match, those familiar with the situation note that plans remain fluid and could shift as the show approaches.

Dominik Mysterio is currently not advertised for WWE Money in the Bank 2025, which also takes place on June 7. Liv Morgan, meanwhile, is slated to compete in a Money in the Bank qualifying match tonight on WWE Raw. Her status for the premium live event remains unclear at this time as a result.

Tonight’s episode of Raw, airing live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, serves as the official Money in the Bank “go-home” show on Netflix. Also in action will be former NXT double champion Stephanie Vaquer, who makes her WWE Raw debut in the same qualifying match. She’ll be facing off against Morgan and Ivy Nile.

Sources indicate there’s strong internal belief that Vaquer is positioned to win the match and advance to the Money in the Bank Ladder Match—an outcome that has reportedly been expected by many within WWE.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results coverage, and again on Saturday for live AAA x NXT Worlds Collide and WWE Money In The Bank 2025 results.

Good thing I’m a sinner 😉 Welcome to my show, Stephanie 🤭 https://t.co/v4ovoN6siE — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 2, 2025

(H/T: Fightful Select)