WWE is bringing the heat for their rumored WWE WrestlePalooza premium live event next month.

At least that’s the word making the rounds.

According to one source, the top two matches rumored for WWE WrestlePalooza in September are John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar, which is rumored to be a Last Man Standing match, and Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

As noted, WWE WrestlePalooza is rumored to take place on September 20 from Indianapolis, Indiana, head-to-head against the AEW All Out: Toronto premium live event on the same night.

Additionally, the WWE WrestlePalooza 9/20 PLE is also rumored to air on the new ESPN platform as a sort of preview of what is to come in 2026 per WWE’s new deal with ESPN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/20 for live WWE WrestlePalooza and AEW All Out: Toronto results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)