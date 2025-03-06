With WrestleMania Season each year comes a number of ancillary events, including WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, Raw After WrestleMania and the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Thus far, WWE has only officially announced two inductees for the 2025 class of legends going into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 Weekend this April — Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Michelle McCool.

On Thursday afternoon, reports surfaced with spoilers on two additional legends planned to be announced soon as the latest inductees for the WWE Hall of Fame 2025 class.

Wrestle Votes is reporting that legendary former WWE Tag-Team Champions The Natural Disasters — John “Earthquake” Tenta and Fred “Typhoon” Ottman — will take their rightful place in the coveted WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2025 class of inductees during WrestleMania 41 Weekend.

Tenta, who passed away in 2006 at age 42 due to bladder cancer, is best known for his Earthquake persona, however he portrayed a number of additional characters that longtime pro wrestling fans are very familiar with, such as Avalanche, Golga of The Oddities from WWE’s Attitude Era, and The Shark from the infamous Dungeon of Doom faction in WCW.

For his part, Ottman, 68, is also tied to infamy. In addition to his Typhoon and Tugboat characters in WWE, he is best known for his iconic Shockmaster gimmick in WCW. The Shockmaster had the single most infamous botch in pro wrestling history, when he tripped during his debut and his helmet-style mask fell off his head and rolled out of his reach.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this April for the best WrestleMania 41 and WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony coverage on the world-wide web!