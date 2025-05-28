The WWE main roster divisions are about to be expanded by a couple of new top-tier talents.

Following this week’s episode of WWE NXT, the former double-champion of Stephanie Vaquer is now without any gold at all after Jacy Jane ended the evening by becoming the new NXT Women’s Champion.

Apparently there was a good reason for this.

According to BodySlam.net, Vaquer is expected to move to the WWE main roster soon, where she will be performing as part of the WWE Raw brand.

Additionally, Jordynne Grace’s run in WWE NXT is expected to come to an end soon, with “The Juggernaut” moving to the WWE main roster as part of the WWE SmackDown brand.