Dexter Lumis is scheduled to unveil a new drawing on tonight’s WWE RAW, according to Fightful Select. There’s no word yet on what storyline direction Lumis is booked for, but he’s accompanied Johnny Gargano to the ring in recent weeks.

Lumis defeated WWE NXT’s Charlie Dempsey on the January 19 edition of WWE Main Event, which came two weeks after his RAW win over Chad Gable. Lumis spent most of late 2022 in a feud with The Miz, which ended with Miz winning a Ladder Match on the December 19 RAW, thanks to the returning Bronson Reed.

In more news for tonight’s RAW, word is that there will be an angle where a wrestler appears on crutches. This is likely to be WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai, based on last week’s RAW, but that has not been confirmed.

You can click here for a spoiler on top stars appearing on RAW tonight. Below is the current line-up for tonight’s RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando:

* Elias vs. Montez Ford and Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins for the final two spots in the Men’s Elimination Chamber for the WWE United States Title. They will join champion Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Johnny Gargano

* Piper Niven vs. Carmella vs. Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae to determine the final spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber for the WrestleMania 39 match against RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The winner will join Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Nikki Cross, and Liv Morgan

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match

