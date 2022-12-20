Anthony Greene (fka August Grey in WWE) is set to make his Impact Wrestling debut in January.

A new report from PWInsider confirms that Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida. His debut for the company is scheduled to air on AXS in January.

It was noted that Greene will begin popping up on Impact programming in the weeks to come, perhaps as soon as this week, indicating that there may be vignettes to build to his arrival.

Greene, a former CZW World Heavyweight Champion and EVOLVE standout, originally started with WWE in the October 2020 Performance Center Class, and had runs on WWE NXT and WWE 205 Live. He was released on June 25, 2021 along with 12 other budget cuts. Greene’s last match WWE aired on 205 Live the night of his release – a loss to Grayson Waller.

Greene worked 8 AEW matches on Dark and Dynamite from September 2021 – January 2022, but he has not been seen in AEW since losing to Daniel Garcia at the January 15 Dark tapings. Since then he has worked for Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan, as well as numerous indie promotions in the United States. Greene dropped the FIP Florida Heritage Title to Sideshow in a Street Fight at FIP Fallout on October 16. He had been champion since November 14, 2021.

Greene became the inaugural SAW Skywalker Champion at Stand Alone Wrestling’s Contest of Champions event on December 3, by winning a Sinister Six-Way Elimination Match over Alec Price, Dan Maff, LSG, Ant Bennett, and Myles Hawkins.

