Some big news ahead of this evening’s episode of WWE Raw from Corpus Christi, Texas. SOME OF THIS IS SPOILERS SO IF YOU WISH TO AVOID THAT DISCONTINUE READING HERE.

PW Insider is reporting that the new Uncle Howdy faction is set to “be revealed” in some fashion on tonight’s Raw. Erick Rowan, who recently re-signed with WWE and has been confirmed for the group, was spotted in Texas close to where tonight’s show takes place.

Insider also had another update on Ricochet. While it was initially reported that Ricochet was done with WWE there was some speculation on WWE potentially using him again before his contract expires in July. However, that no longer seems to be the case and Ricochet is officially done with the promotion. He is expected to be a hot commodity once he becomes a free agent, with AEW being the most likely landing spot.

