– Roman Reigns hasn’t been seen on WWE television since the Raw After Mania show where he and CM Punk were attacked by the new ‘Paul Heyman Guys’ Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. According to one source, “The Original Tribal Chief” isn’t expected back on WWE television until around early June.

– The official WWE Vault YouTube channel has released a special video dubbed “The Rebirth of Hulkamania.” The description reads: “Hell froze over in 2002, as Hollywood Hogan returned to WWE. Watch Hogan transform from The nWo’s black-and-white to his signature red-and-yellow as he battles the likes of Triple H and The Undertaker in spring 2002.”

– With WWE Backlash: St. Louis fast-approaching on May 10, WWE has begun releasing complete matches from past WWE Backlash premium live events on their official YouTube channel. Featured below is the complete Kabuki Warriors vs. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill match from the recent WWE Backlash: France installment of the annual PLE.

