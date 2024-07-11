A mystery has been revealed.

Less than a week after a mysterious vignette aired on AEW Collision hinting at a new masked wrestler, the identity of the man behind the mask has been uncovered.

Bodyslam.net first reported on Wednesday that the wrestler is former AAA talent Aramis, a report later confirmed by Luchablog.

According to Bodyslam, the deal was finalized over the past few weeks after Aramis and AAA failed to agree on a new contract. It remains unclear when he will debut or if he will use the name Hologram, as suggested in the vignette (“Holo.grm”).

The 25-year-old has not previously worked with AEW or Ring of Honor. However, he had a nine-match stint in MLW during 2021 and 2022.

On Wednesday, AEW head Tony Khan commented on the vignette, attempting to manage expectations by stating that while he is excited about the wrestler, the vignette isn’t necessarily teasing a major free agent signing.