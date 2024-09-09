The mystery for a big match on tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw “season premiere” is no longer a mystery!

As noted, WWE has announced Pure Fusion Collective trio Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark in a six-woman tag-team match against Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega and a “mystery partner.”

It appears that the “mystery partner” will be Canada’s own Hart Family member Natalya.

With Bret Hart returning due to the show emanating from his hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Nattie is also lined up for her television return, as she will fill the spot in the Valkyria and Vega team for the battle against Pure Fusion Collective.

For a potential spoiler for a big segment on tonight’s “Season Premiere” of WWE Raw, click here. For an updated preview of what to expect, in terms of matches and segments for tonight’s red brand show in Calgary, click here.

Who will it be? The Pure Fusion Collective will take on @Real_Valkyria, @ZelinaVegaWWE and a mystery partner in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match TONIGHT on the Season Premiere #WWERaw! 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/ozdxn0O6CU — WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2024

